Computer chip funding to require security, worker benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is opening the application process for computer chip manufacturers to access $39 billion in government support to build new factories and expand production. Companies seeking the funds will need to show how they plan to develop a local workforce, with firms getting $150 million or more also required to provide affordable and accessible child care for workers. The funding is part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last August. The grants, loans and loan guarantees are aimed at sharpening the U.S. edge in military technology and manufacturing while minimizing supply chain disruptions.

