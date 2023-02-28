Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country and Israel are worried about an accusation attributed to international inspectors that Iran enriched uranium to 84% purity. She insisted on Tuesday that there would be no plausible civilian justification for such a move. Germany’s Annalena Baerbock spoke at a news conference with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen days after an Iranian official called the allegation part of a “conspiracy” against Tehran amid tensions over its nuclear program. Germany is one of the world powers with which Iran entered a 2015 nuclear deal that limited its uranium enrichment to 3.67% purity — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant.

