Youngkin adviser says 2024 race is more than Trump, DeSantis
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A top political adviser to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says his comments that the 2024 GOP presidential campaign is “a two-person race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis” does not preclude Youngkin from jumping in in the coming months, should he choose. Youngkin strategist Jeff Roe said Monday that he was not sending a signal of Youngkin’s intentions or future prospects when he remarked over the weekend that there was no room for another candidate. He called Youngkin “a unicorn in American politics,” and said the governor could create his own political lane if he runs.