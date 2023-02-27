Supreme Court to hear challenge to consumer agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will take up a Republican-led challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a case that could threaten how the consumer watchdog agency functions if the high court agrees with the challenge. It is the second time in three years that the justices will be examining the federal agency, which was created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The case will not be heard before October. That’s when the court begins its next term. Late last year, a federal appeals court ruled that the agency’s funding structure is unconstitutional, threatening its ability to function. The Biden administration asked the high court to review that decision.

