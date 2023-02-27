Sun, wind aplenty, Spain vies to lead EU in green hydrogen

MADRID (AP) — Spain is building on its reputation in renewable energy to position itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen. But industry players and experts express caution over ramping up an industry that would be wholly reliant on massive increases in the availability of zero-carbon electricity. Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, hosted a major conference this week for global renewable energy players as the European Union refocuses on intra-bloc supply chains for its energy needs. The International Energy Agency says the world will need 50 gigwatts of renewable capacity dedicated to green hydrogen production by 2027 — a 100-fold increase. Some industry experts argue the push for green hydrogen is the wrong focus at a delicate tipping point for renewables.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.