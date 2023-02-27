Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that Fox News hosts endorsed stolen election claims



By Oliver Darcy, CNN

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, acknowledged in a deposition taken by Dominion Voting Systems that some Fox News hosts endorsed false claims the 2020 election was stolen.

The revelation is included in a new court filing made available Monday.

Below is the transcript of the relevant part of the deposition:

Q. You are aware now that Fox did more than simply host these guests and give them a platform; correct?

A. I think you’ve shown me some material in support of that.

Q. In fact, you are now aware that Fox endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election?

A. Not Fox, No. Not Fox. But maybe Lou Dobbs, maybe Maria, as commentators.

Q. We went through Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, yes?

A. Yes. C’mon

Q. Fox host Jeanine Pirro?

A. I think so.

Q. Fox Business host Lou Dobbs?

A. Oh, a lot.

Q. Fox host Sean Hannity?

A. A bit.

Q. All were in that document; correct?

A. Yes, they were.

Q. About Fox endorsing the narrative of a stolen election; correct?

A. No. Some of our commentators were endorsing it.

Q. About their endorsement of a stolen election?

A. Yes. They endorsed.

– This is breaking news and will be updated.

