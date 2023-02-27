Police look for evidence for slain Hong Kong model’s case

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are searching a landfill for evidence related to the killing of a model. The 28-year-old Abby Choi’s case has gained wide interest for its grisly nature after dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator. According to a report filed with the Hong Kong Police, she disappeared Feb. 21. On Tuesday morning, officers wearing protective gear went to North East New Territories Landfill in Hong Kong to search for the missing body parts. Police had said earlier they were still locating her hands and torso. Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder. Alex Kwong’s mother faces one count of perverting the course of justice. The defendants have not yet entered their pleas and were not granted bail.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.