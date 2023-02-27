Montenegro ends court stalemate that has threatened EU bid

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s lawmakers have elected all but one of the judges of the country’s top court. The move on Monday ended a stalemate that has threatened to halt the Balkan nation’s European Union membership bid. Montenegro’s Constitutional Court has been blocked for months with main political players failing to agree on new members. The court has seven judges. But four places have been vacant since September. EU officials have warned Montenegro that it must allow for the normal functioning of the Constitutional Court if it wants to move forward in its bid to join the EU. The court is crucial for the rule of law as the country holds an important presidential election next month.

