Lawyer: Cuba Gooding Jr.’s sex with accuser was consensual

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says actor Cuba Gooding Jr. had consensual sex with a woman who has accused him of raping her in New York City a decade ago. Attorney Gary Becker made the assertion Monday in Manhattan federal court as a judge said a trial on the civil claim by a woman identified only as Jane Doe can occur the first week of June. The Oscar-winning actor has burnished a reputation as a good guy in movies including “Jerry Maguire” and “As Good As It Gets.” Prosecutors in a recent criminal case said over two dozen women have made allegations against Gooding.

