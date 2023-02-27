Jurors will visit crime scene site in Alex Murdaugh trial

The judge has ruled that Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial in the shooting deaths of his wife and son will get to visit the South Carolina home where the killings took place before they begin deliberating. Lawyers for the disgraced South Carolina attorney asked for the trip to the property so that the jury can see the dog kennels near where the body of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh was found and the storage room where 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was killed on June 7, 2021. Judge Clifton Newman on Monday agreed to the visit, but he didn’t immediately set a date. The defense says it is important for jurors to see how small and close the shooting scenes are.

