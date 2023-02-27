Japan air force member sues government in sexual harassment
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese air force serviceperson has filed a lawsuit against the government saying it had failed to protect her from verbal sexual harassment from a male colleague and then systematically covered up the problem for more than a decade. The plaintiff is seeking $85,800 in damages from the government. The lawsuit comes weeks after a former army soldier filed a civil lawsuit against five alleged perpetrators and the government for past sexual abuses. Sexual misconduct complaints are often disregarded in Japan, and victims tend to face criticism for speaking up.