Gérard Latortue, former interim Haitian premier, dies at 88

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gérard Latortue, a former interim prime minister of Haiti, has died. He was 88. Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his death on Monday. He described Latortue as “a reformer, a convinced patriot, an eminent technocrat, a voice of change, of development (and) a supporter of democracy.” Latortue was a former exile who was sworn in as interim prime minister in March 2004. That followed months of bloodshed and political strife that left more than 300 dead and culminated in the ouster of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

