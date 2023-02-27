Dam owner guilty in field turf pollution of Washington river

SEATTLE (AP) — A company that operates a hydroelectric dam near Mount Rainier National Park and its chief operating officer have each pleaded guilty to a single criminal count in connection with a spill of field turf into the Puyallup River in 2020. The company, Electron Hydro LLC, also will pay $1 million for projects to restore salmon habitat. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson initially brought three dozen misdemeanor charges against Electron and Chief Operating Officer Thom Fischer, saying they violated a permit when they used field turf as a liner during a construction project. The liner tore, sending black rubber particles down the shore for miles.

