Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 5:16 am

3 parties claim early leads in Nigeria’s presidential vote

KEYT

By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Each of the three frontrunners in Nigeria’s hotly contested presidential election are claiming they are on the path to victory, as preliminary results trickled in two days after Africa’s most populous nation went to the polls. By Monday afternoon, only one of Nigeria’s 36 states has officially announced results, with the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu winning by a wide margin in Ekiti state. There are three front-runners in the 18-party race: Tinubu, the main opposition party’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi with the Labour Party. A winner is not expected to be announced until at least Tuesday. votes.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content