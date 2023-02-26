Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at election protest; 15 hurt

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters angry over a decision to postpone local elections after the government said it cannot finance them because of the country’s crippling economic crisis. According to Colombo National Hospital, about 15 people were treated for minor injuries. Thousands of supporters of the opposition National People’s Power party tried to march toward the main business district in the capital, ignoring police warnings after a court order barred them from entering the area because it includes the president’s residence, office and several key government buildings. The Election Commission indefinitely postponed local elections in March after the government under President Ranil Wickremesinghe said it has no money.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.