Spain confirms the release of incarcerated national in Iran

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Foreign Ministry says a 24-year-old Spanish citizen has been released from prison in Iran after almost four months. The ministry says Ana Baneira was released Saturday. It explained it waited to make the announcement until her plane took off from Iran on Sunday morning. The reasons for her arrest and detention in early November were not made public. Baneira is a human rights activist who was arrested while allegedly taking part in protests in Tehran, according to Spanish national news agency EFE. Spain’s foreign minister José Manuel Albares said Baneira was scheduled to arrive on Monday in Coruña, the northern Spanish city where she is originally from.

