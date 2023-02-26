Group: 22 Syrian migrants on hunger strike in Libyan prison
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — A rights group says at least 22 Syrian migrants detained for more than five months in Libya have begun a hunger strike to demand their release. Libyan rights group Belaady said Sunday the group of migrants included three minors and has been held in a prison in western Libya in appalling conditions. Belaady called for the release of the migrants from prison and that they not be deported to Syria, where civil war has raged for over a decade. Thousands of African and Middle Eastern people arrive every year in Libya which has become a major transit point for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.