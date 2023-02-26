Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show a Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge. The warrant was issued Thursday after Black did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl. Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy issued the warrant and wrote that the rapper has violated the conditions of his pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge from July. Black has pleaded not guilty to the trafficking charge. His attorney was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

