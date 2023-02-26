Skip to Content
Published 11:10 am

2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in Colorado

KEYT

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers have died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the skiers had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, northeast of Durango, on Saturday. Just before midnight, a helicopter found an avalanche with tracks leading into it but not out of it. The center says the two skiers were later found buried in about 4 feet of avalanche debris.  A total of six people have now been killed in avalanches in Colorado this snow season. Last season, seven people were killed in avalanches.

The Associated Press

