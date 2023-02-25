Mexico regrets Peru’s decision to withdraw ambassador

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it regrets the decision by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to withdraw her country’s ambassador to Mexico in response to criticism from Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said in a statement Saturday that Mexico “will keep open diplomatic channels of communication to benefit both societies, and also expresses hope that a democratic agreement can be reached soon to resolve the differences in our fellow Latin American country.” In his regular morning press briefing Friday, Mexico’s president said he had seen polls “where the spurious president (Boluarte) has 15% acceptance and 85% disapprove of her.”

