2 arrested in Ga. gas station shooting that injured 9 kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested two people, one just 15 years old, in connection with a shooting in a Georgia city last week near the Alabama state line that left nine children injured. Both were arrested Friday in the Feb. 17 shooting at a gas station in Columbus in which seven teenagers and two younger children suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that police did not release the teenage suspect’s name but said he was a “validated gang member” and was taken to a youth detention center on one count of aggravated assault. D’Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on eight counts of aggravated assault.

