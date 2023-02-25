19 people injured in blast at Cameroon sports event

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say at least 19 people were injured in an explosion at a sports event in southwest Cameroon. Nine athletes competing in the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope in Buea town were injured as well as 10 civilians including a baby. The annual race was celebrating its 50th anniversary with more than 550 athletes from 13 countries taking part. The race was less than 30 minutes in when the explosion on Saturday sent runners and spectators fleeing. The Central African nation has been plagued by fighting since English-speaking separatists launched a rebellion in 2017, with the stated goal of breaking away from the area dominated by the French-speaking majority country and setting up an independent, English-speaking state.

