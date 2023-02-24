People across the world gather to mark war anniversary
By BARRY HATTON
Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A wrecked Russian tank put on display in Berlin, a bloody cake with a skull on top left in a Belgrade street and Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag held aloft in the sizzling Bangkok sun. They were among the memorials, stunts and ceremonies being held across the world to mark the anniversary on Friday of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor. Moscow planned no special events as most Russians took a nationwide day off amid an extended public holiday. Commemorations of a grim year for Ukraine spread across the globe, drawing people to peace rallies and other events in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Latin America. Rallies took place in such faraway places as Brazil, Lebanon, Japan and South Korea.