White House braces for ruling on abortion pill’s fate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing for a worst-case scenario if a conservative federal judge rules in favor of a lawsuit seeking to ban one of the two drugs typically used to induce a medicated abortion. Two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, can be taken by women at home and are used for just over half of U.S. abortions. But that could change as soon as Friday, because of a lawsuit filed by an anti-abortion group in Texas that claims the Food and Drug Administration wrongly approved mifepristone for use more than 23 years ago. Vice President Kamala Harris promises the White House would push back on efforts to ban the drug.

