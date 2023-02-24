Teen faces murder charge in shooting during Texas mall melee

Police in El Paso, Texas, say a 16-year-old boy who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy and wounded two other people during a fight at a mall faces a murder charge and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect himself was shot and wounded by an armed bystander as he ran from the Feb. 15 melee at Cielo Vista Mall. Police said Friday that the suspect, who has been referred to the juvenile probation department, was released from the hospital Wednesday. Police said the suspect used a handgun that had been reported stolen.

