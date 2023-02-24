Russian agency also appeals in Valieva Olympic doping case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian anti-doping agency has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the case of Kamila Valieva. The court says the agency asked for the teenage figure skater to be punished with as little as a reprimand for a failed doping test and keep a team gold medal from last year’s Beijing Olympics. CAS confirms registering three separate appeals from the Russian agency RUSADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency and International Skating Union. They are challenging a Russian tribunal ruling that Valieva was not at fault in a case that overshadowed the Beijing Olympics.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.