Rift in Idaho GOP exposed amid multistate water rule lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some top Idaho officials are raising alarms after the state’s Republican attorney general declined to join a 24-state lawsuit against new waterway protections by the Biden administration. Instead, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office says the state will join a lawsuit filed in Texas. He says it’s a better fit for the state’s interests. The decision is unexpected. Idaho Governor Brad Little recently led the multistate coalition of Republican governors opposing the new rule. And neither Little nor the leaders of relevant state agencies were notified by Labrador’s office that the group lawsuit was moving forward before it was filed.

