New this week: ‘True Lies,’ Wallen and ‘Creed’ film fest

This week’s new entertainment releases include a whopping 36-song album from Morgan Wallen, the arrival on Hulu of the best picture Oscar nominee and Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” and CBS has a new TV series inspired by the film “True Lies.” With “Creed III” coming to theaters soon, Prime Video has you covered for all your Creed and Rocky needs — “Creed” and “Creed II,” along with every Rocky film from No. 1 through “Balboa” are available. And Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as bandmates in a ‘70 rock outfit who are at each other’s throats in the Amazon Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six.”

By The Associated Press

