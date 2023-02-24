MLS union criticizes FIFA, league over concussion subs

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The union for Major League Soccer players criticized FIFA, its rules-making body and the league for failing to allow trials of temporary substitutes to replace players suspected of sustaining concussions. The International Football Association Board said Jan. 18 that no consensus was reached on the proposal for trials by MLS and England’s Premier League. The Major League Soccer Players Association says “FIFA and IFAB’s shortsighted, misguided decision demonstrates once again their failure to prioritize player health and safety in our sport.” MLS says it can’t adopt the rules change on its own.

