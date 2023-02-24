FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is pledging a reset in the agency’s tobacco program. The head of the FDA’s tobacco center on Friday promised to deliver a five-year strategic plan by year’s end outlining FDA’s priorities. The agency is responding to criticisms that its mission has been hampered by a lack of direction. The announcement comes as the tobacco center is besieged by criticism for its handling of both traditional tobacco products and newer vaping devices. Among other steps, the FDA said it will work more closely with other government agencies in efforts to crack down on unauthorized e-cigarettes

