‘Did they shoot him?’ Family of man killed by deputy sues

DENVER (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy outside a Colorado middle school at pickup time alleges in a wrongful death lawsuit that deputies unnecessarily escalated a situation that should have been handled nonviolently. The encounter was triggered by a call to authorities by a person in the parking lot that day in February 2022. The caller alleged that the victim, Richard Ward, briefly got inside another vehicle. One of his family’s attorneys says in the lawsuit filed this week that Ward simply mistook a similar-looking SUV for his mother’s vehicle while taking a walk, apologized and got out.

