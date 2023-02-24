Drone strike in Syria kills 2 al-Qaida-linked operatives

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say a drone strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed two operatives with an al-Qaida-linked group. The two men were killed on Friday while riding a motorcycle near the northern village of Qah, close to the Turkish border. That’s according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, and several activist collectives. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military. It was the latest in a series of strikes over the past years targeting al-Qaida-linked militants in northwestern Syria.

