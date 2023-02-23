Viola Davis, Paul Simon among finalists for audiobook awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Viola Davis, Paul Simon and Molly Shannon are among the nominees for prizes given for the spoken word. The nominations for the annual Audie Awards handed out by the Audio Publishers Association were announced Thursday. Read by the Oscar-winning actor, Davis’ memoir “Finding Me” is a finalist for audiobook of the year. The project recently won her a Grammy and secured her EGOT status. The association hands out awards in 26 categories, from audio drama to fantasy and memoir, for which finalists include Shannon’s narration of her own “Hello, Molly!” Winners will be announced March 28.

