Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have elected not to vote on a proposal that would’ve allowed patients suffering from mental illness to use magic mushrooms under a therapist’s supervision. A state Senate committee on Wednesday neither advanced nor rejected the measure, effectively sealing its fate as the Legislature prepares to adjourn next week. Utah was among several states across the political spectrum considering legalizing psychedelic mushrooms this year, with advocates hoping the success of the state’s medical marijuana regulations could sway members of the Republican-supermajority statehouse to adopt a similar framework for magic mushrooms. It failed to gain traction after Gov. Spencer Cox and Republican leaders voiced opposition.

