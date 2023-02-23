Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 6:17 pm

‘Succession’ creator says upcoming 4th season is its last

KEYT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last. Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online Thursday that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching. Armstrong, who has won multiple Emmys for the series, says he likes the idea of fans going into the upcoming season knowing the end is near. HBO confirms the fourth season, which premieres next month, will be the show’s last. “Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It won best drama series at the Emmys in 2020 and 2022.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content