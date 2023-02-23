Republicans set opening presidential debate for August

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican National Committee has decided that the opening Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season will take place in Milwaukee this August. The rough time and location were the only details finalized as a small group of RNC members met behind closed doors in Washington this week to begin the complicated task of coordinating logistics for what is likely to be a crowded and messy primary season. In the coming weeks, the group plans to finalize a broader set of criteria for participants. Three high-profile Republicans have already launched White House bids, but as many as a dozen are ultimately expected to enter the 2024 presidential contest.

