Polish authorities charge Russian with spying for Moscow

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland say they have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022. The man, who was not identified, has remained in custody since April. Prosecutors in Gdansk, on the Baltic Sea coast, said Thursday the man was gathering and passing to the Russian intelligence services detailed information about Polish armed forces based in the northeast of the country, close to the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The indictment was sent to court last week. It was not clear when he would go on trial. If convicted he could receive a 10-year prison term.

