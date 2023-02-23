Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a parking garage at a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall has collapsed. Three floors of the garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale collapsed early Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was injured. Television outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a collapsed section of the three-story garage that took out about two dozen parking spaces. The footage showed a mound of snow at the bottom of a gaping hole in the concrete garage. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said two cars were damaged but surveillance video shows no one was in the area when the collapse happened.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.