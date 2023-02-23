Skip to Content
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a parking garage at a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall has collapsed. Three floors of the garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale collapsed early Thursday afternoon. Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was injured. Television outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a collapsed section of the three-story garage that took out about two dozen parking spaces. The footage showed a mound of snow at the bottom of a gaping hole in the concrete garage. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy said two cars were damaged but surveillance video shows no one was in the area when the collapse happened.

