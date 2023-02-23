No plans to attempt recovery of Washington avalanche victims

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say they still have no plans to attempt a recovery of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington state’s Colchuck Peak last weekend. Officials said Thursday conditions remain too dangerous. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says avalanche experts tried to reach the scene on Wednesday, but failed to make it all the way due to the risk of further slides. They said at least 20 inches of snow had fallen in the area in the last couple days. The victims were Seong Cho, a 54-year-old male Korean citizen from Connecticut; Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from New York; and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.