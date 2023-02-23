Mexico president foresees court challenges to electoral law

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he expects court challenges to a new law that would cut funding for the country’s electoral agency and weaken oversight of campaign spending. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he will sign the new bill into law, even though electoral authorities say it would weaken democracy in Mexico. The bill was approved late Wednesday by Mexico’s Senate. The new law would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. It also would reduce sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending. López Obrador said such court challenges are normal.

