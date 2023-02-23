Hungary to send delegation to Sweden, Finland over NATO bids

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary is sending a delegation to Sweden and Finland to resolve “political disputes” that are causing doubts among Hungarian lawmakers about whether to support the countries’ applications to join NATO. The parliamentary caucus leader for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party says a serious debate has emerged on the matter. He said Thursday that some party lawmakers resent what they see as Finnish and Swedish politicians having insulted Hungary “in a crude, unfounded and often vulgar manner.” Hungary is the only NATO member besides Turkey that hasn’t yet ratified not to have ratified the accession bids of the two Nordic nations. Hungary’s parliament is set to begin debating the decision next week.

