Heavy rainfall brings mushroom explosion across Santa Barbara County

SOLVANG, Calif. - The recent atmospheric river not only filled our reservoirs and put a huge dent in the drought, now there are mushrooms everywhere.

Mushrooms are sprawling all over Santa Barbara County giving local growers a huge boost.

But the art of mushroom growing is no easy task.

Local grower Julian Wolf of Wolf Family Farms in Solvang is thrilled to see more mushrooms.

The bloom has brought a mushroom boom to restaurant menus around the region.