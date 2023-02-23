Fresh off SC Gov. McMaster’s win, backers set up nonprofit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Supporters of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster are setting up a nonprofit that organizers say will assist the Republican in promoting his legislative priorities over his final term. The McMaster Leadership Fund will “support the governor’s legislative agenda through political and grassroots advocacy and engagement,” according to information provided Thursday to The Associated Press. The nonprofit will focus on issues including economic development, education reform, tax cuts and “preserving the cultural and environmental heritage of South Carolina.” McMaster in November defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, winning reelection by the largest margin of victory a South Carolina gubernatorial election has seen in over three decades. The fund is chaired by Bill Stern, a longtime supporter.

