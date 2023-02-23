For donors, wartime Ukraine aid creates blurry ethical line

NEW YORK (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, U.S. companies, nonprofits and individuals have responded with donations, including of equipment like bulletproof vests and drones. Those items might not usually be considered military equipment but sometimes they end up in the hands of people fighting. Nonprofits are not allowed to actively support fighting, New Yok attorney, Daniel Kurtz, said though he thinks some are because of the tremendous pressure to provide aid. Some nonprofits, though because platforms that facilitate matching employee donations, like Benevity, and some major companies, like Google, also prohibit the support of active fighting as a condition of receiving contributions.

