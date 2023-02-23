Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division. It has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. Thursday’s meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. The fact that it’s taking place even before Christodoulides formally assumes office on March 1 aims to underscore a campaign pledge to keep a peace deal as an overriding priority. But the meeting itself is no harbinger of a breakthrough anytime soon. Seemingly insurmountable obstacles still stand in the way of a peace deal.

