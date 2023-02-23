Boeing plans to end production of ‘Top Gun’ plane in 2025
By The Associated Press
Boeing says it expects to end production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in late 2025. That’s the plane that starred in last year’s movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” with Tom Cruise playing a Navy pilot. Boeing says it expects to deliver the last F/A-18 to the U.S. Navy, then shut down the assembly line. The company says the plane could get two extra years of production if India puts in an order. The F/A-18 debuted in 1983 from McDonnell Douglas, and more than 2,000 of them have been built since then.