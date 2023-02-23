Alicia Allain Schneider, ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star wife, dead

HOLDEN, La. (AP) — Alicia Allain Schneider, a filmmaker and the wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider, has died at the couple’s home in south Louisiana. Schneider died Tuesday. She was 53. A cause of death was not provided. John Schneider announced his wife’s death in a Facebook post Wednesday and encouraged fans to “hug those you love tight.” In another post Thursday, Schneider said he is experiencing unimaginable sorrow. Alicia Schneider, a native of Brusly, had numerous producing and acting credits to her name. She and her husband developed and produced many films, including “Anderson Bench,” “Like Son,” “Christmas Cars” and, most recently, the American flag-focused “To Die For.”

