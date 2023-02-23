Skip to Content
cnn-national
By
Published 4:26 pm

76-year-old woman in murder-suicide pact at a Daytona Beach hospital is indicted by a grand jury

By Treasure Welle and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Ellen Gilland, a 76-year old Florida woman who allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband last month in a failed murder-suicide agreement at a Daytona Beach hospital, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday, according to online Volusia County court records.

Gilland was charged Wednesday with one count of assisting self-murder/manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault (firearm), and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (firearm), the court records show.

Gilland, who could have faced a first-degree murder charge, has not entered a plea. CNN has reached out to the attorney listed for Gilland for comment.

Gilland and her husband had made an agreement weeks before his death to “end it” should his health worsen, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari E. Young said last month.

The man had intended to turn the gun on himself but was physically too weak, police said. Gilland intended to kill herself after but said she “couldn’t go through with it,” according to Young.

“She’s very sad. It’s a tough situation,” Young said last month.

Gilland remains in Volusia County custody with no bond, online jail records show.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-national
cnn
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content