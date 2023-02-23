3 dead after shooting, stabbing inside Albuquerque home
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Albuquerque discovered three people dead in a quiet neighborhood Thursday. An off-duty state parks law enforcement officer spotted one person who appeared to be stabbed lying in the middle of the street. Officers followed a trail of blood inside a home and found two people with fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities say they recovered a gun from the scene and don’t believe a suspect is outstanding. Detectives are trying to determine the relationship of the people involved. Their identities haven’t been released. Police planned to search the home for clues as to what happened. Nearby residents also had reported hearing gunshots.