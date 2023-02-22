Woman gets 4+ years in jail for harming college schoolmates

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York woman who admitted her role in an ex-convict’s decade-long plot to extort and sexually manipulate schoolmates of his daughter at Sarah Lawrence College has been sentenced to over four years in prison. Federal Judge Lewis J. Liman sentenced Isabella Pollok on Wednesday to four years and six months behind bars after she pleaded guilty in September to a money laundering conspiracy charge. The sentencing came after Lawrence Ray was sentenced last month to 60 years in prison for forcing his daughter’s schoolmates into working for him and enriching him with millions of dollars.

